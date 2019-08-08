× Meow Wolf teams up with the Denver Zoo

DENVER — The Denver Zoo, along with the wildly popular art collective ‘Meow Wolf’, teamed up on Thursday to host a day and evening of fun at the zoo!

The event is called, ‘Zooscovery Maker Day’. It allows zoo visitors to create animal-themed art through Meow Wolf’s ‘maker stations’.

“We are so thankful that the Zoo has welcomed Meow Wolf to Denver, and invited us to provide guests with some of our meaningful programs. We share the Zoo’s commitments to curiosity, creativity, and environmental stewardship.” said Zoë Williams, Meow Wolf Denver’s Director of Community Engagement.

‘Zooscovery Maker Day’ runs from 9am-3pm on Thursday. A showing of a documentary about Meow Wolf’s creation will take place at 6pm.

Meow Wolf is based out of Santa Fe, New Mexico and is creating a second location in Denver in 2021.

Visitors who purchase general admission tickets to the zoo can partake in ‘Zooscovery’ for free.