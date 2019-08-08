Man wanted for kidnapping, firing weapon at Denver motel

Posted 12:12 pm, August 8, 2019, by

DENVER — A man is being sought for kidnapping and felony menacing at a motel on Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Roger Reynolds, 26, is also accused of firing a weapon about 8 a.m. at the Motel 6 at 3050 W. 49th Ave., near Federal Boulevard and Interstate 70.

Police said Reynolds and the victim left the motel in a vehicle together. The woman was able to get out of the vehicle and contact police near 6300 Julian St.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.784995 by -105.027113.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.