Man wanted for kidnapping, firing weapon at Denver motel

DENVER — A man is being sought for kidnapping and felony menacing at a motel on Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Roger Reynolds, 26, is also accused of firing a weapon about 8 a.m. at the Motel 6 at 3050 W. 49th Ave., near Federal Boulevard and Interstate 70.

Police said Reynolds and the victim left the motel in a vehicle together. The woman was able to get out of the vehicle and contact police near 6300 Julian St.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.