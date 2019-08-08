× Man drowns in Boulder County creek

BOULDER, Colo. — A man drowned in a creek in Boulder County Wednesday.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said that about 6 p.m., deputies responded to the 32000 block of Boulder Canyon Drive alongside several other local agencies on a call for a water rescue. The area is approximately seven miles west of Boulder.

“A short while later it was reported that a 27-year-old male had been pulled from the creek but was unconscious and not breathing,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Resuscitation efforts started at the scene before the man was taken to Boulder Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not been released pending the notification of his family.

The sheriff’s office says there are no signs of foul play.

The official cause of death will be released by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.