Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make-a-Wish Colorado has been making wishes come true for children with critical illnesses since 1983. In June the non-profit celebrated a milestone by granting its 5, 280th wish to 6-year-old Sean who wished to be a garbage truck man.

Founder Joan Mazak... Who has provided leadership for the organization for the past 36 years and directly impacted the lives of each of those kids us retiring at the end of August. She cam on the show to share some special moments. To learn more call 303-750-9474 or go to Colorado.wish.org