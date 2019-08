Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group of Colorado's Best Kids are hosting a "Gala for a Cure!" It includes magic, music, a ventriloqust, a lion dance, hypnosis and more and it benefits the Cancer League of Colorado!

The Youth Creates First Annual Gala for a Cure... In support of Cancer League of Colorado is happening on august 10th from 3 to 5 pm at Englewood High School. The cost is $12 per ticket. You can purchase them at YouthCreates.com. Just click on the 'buy tickets' tab.