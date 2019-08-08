× Denver says despite termination of 2 contracts, halfway house residents will not be re-imprisoned

DENVER — The Denver Department of Public Safety says that despite the City Council’s recent vote to terminate community corrections contracts with two companies, halfway house residents will not be forced back into jail or prison. However, there is currently no clear plan in place for re-housing them.

One contract would have been with Community Education Centers, Inc. (a subsidiary of the GEO Group) for $3,894,401.16 for one year, and with CoreCivic for $6,680,446.70.

The contracts were defeated 8-4 Monday night.

On Thursday, the Department of Public Safety issued a statement saying it plans to continue providing uninterrupted community corrections services.

“There are no immediate plans to return individuals to custody who are housed at the two GEO- or the four CoreCivic-owned facilities,” the press release states.

The city’s community corrections system involves four service providers and 10 residential facilities.

“Due to the city’s zoning regulations, there are currently no viable alternatives to these facilities in existence at this time. GEO and CoreCivic own and operate six of the ten facilities and control a total of 517 out of the available 748 beds. Presently, more than 200 people who are incarcerated are approved and awaiting placement at a Denver-based community corrections facility,” the statement said.

The Department of Public Safety says it is working on a plan that will allow for “continued care in the community for these vulnerable clients.”