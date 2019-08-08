Court documents reveal why suspected white supremacist in child porn case could not buy gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- A newly filed federal search warrant shows a Colorado man who is in federal custody for child pornography charges was denied purchasing a gun this spring due to a mental health hold on his record from 2016.

According to court records filed in the case against Wesley David Gilreath, the Gunsport firearms shop in Boulder prevented Gilreath from purchasing a weapon in May.

Authorities reported that Gilreath answered “no” to the question: “Have you ever been adjudicated as a mental defective OR have you ever been committed to a mental institution?” on the ATF form required for a firearm purchase. However, federal agents reported there was a mental health-related case involving Gilreath in March 2016.

Federal agents also found a text message Gilreath sent to a contact labeled “Dad” in his phone after being denied.

“You’ve permanently ruined my ability to buy a gun in CO and other states,” the message read.

The FBI says Gilreath posted “hunting guides” online about violently targeting Jews, Muslims and refugees.

During the search through Gilreath’s iPhone, detectives encountered violent videos and references to mass-casualty attacks, including the New Zealand mosque shootings and the Oklahoma City bombing. They also discovered references to explosives, other weapons and Google searches for mosques and synagogues in Colorado.

According to the search warrant, Gilreath told federal authorities he did not “label himself a white supremacist,” but wanted the “white race to win at life,” by having money and property while preventing others from obtaining those things.

Lori Jane Gliha wrote this report.