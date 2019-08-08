Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bacchanal x Denver hits the Rino district this weekend and Safta is thrilled to be the host. Bacchanal x Denver is an outdoor festival where they'll bring Bacchanal Wine to Denver - the celebrated New Orleans wine bar meets live music experience.

For those who aren’t familiar, Bacchanal is no ordinary wine shop. Set on an unassuming corner in the Bywater neighborhood of New Orleans, it’s known for its deep wine selection featuring small producers, its string-light-adorned backyard garden, and daily live jazz sessions, and has been a favorite haunt for tourists and locals alike, including my wife Emily and I for over a decade. In fact, Bacchanal has been nominated twice for the James Beard Foundation award for Outstanding Wine Program.

Enjoy two days of live jazz, Latin, Brazilian and French tunes while indulging in live fire eats from Safta’s James Beard Foundation Award-winning Chef Alon Shaya and Bacchanal Chef/Partner Joaquin Rodas; plus meat + cheese boards, ice buckets with over 25 unique wines by the bottle, and limited-release craft beer brewed on-site by New Belgium Brewing.

What: Bacchanal x Denver, outdoor festival hosted by Safta at The Source

When (day and time): August 10-11th, 11am – 11pm

Where: parking lot in front of The Source

Cost: $15, to pre-purchase tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bacchanal-x-denver-pop-up-tickets-66698457883?ref=enivtefor001&utm_source=eb_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=inviteformalv2&utm_term=attend