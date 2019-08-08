× 70% chance of rain and t-storms this afternoon

Today features the highest chance of rain all week. The Monsoon is sending a plume of moisture across Colorado.

The chance of rain/t-storms is 70% in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Cooler highs around 84.

The Mountains can expect a high chance for rain/t-storms by 11am. Highs 70s and 80s.

The main risks today are flash flooding, small hail, and lightning. Any one t-storm could drop 1″ of rainfall.

Billy Joel concert tonight: Take a rain jacket. High chance for rain until 8pm then drier. Temps falling into the 70s.

The chance of rain on Friday drops to 50%. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday-Sunday, dry and sunny to start then a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs around 88.

The chance of rain/t-storms drops to 20% on Monday.

