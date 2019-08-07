× Surveillance video shows Colorado Springs police shooting of teen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A surveillance video shows a teen who was fatally shot by police last weekend running from two Colorado Springs officers before falling and slumping to the ground.

The Gazette reported Wednesday that the video also shows a third officer dropping an unknown item at the scene.

Police have said officers were chasing De’Von Bailey, a robbery suspect, and shot him after he reached for a gun on Saturday.

The shooting of the black teen by white officers prompted street protests this week.

The video shows officers performing chest compressions on Bailey before a fire crew arrived 7 minutes after the shooting.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. Video from the officers’ body cameras has not been released.