Roundup River Ranch – Extraordinary Camp for Seriously Ill Kids

Roundup River Ranch was founded by Paul Newman.  It's a place where kids can experience the healing powers of fun in the great outdoors, away from the walls of hospital rooms.  And, it's always FREE!  Former campers Alexander Erwin and Finn Mott share their experiences.

