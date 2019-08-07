Rain chances increase with the Monsoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next surge of Monsoon moisture arrives in Colorado's mountains this afternoon and in Denver on Thursday-Friday. This increases the chances for afternoon rain and thunderstorms.

Expect sunshine this morning across the Front Range then clouds increase with a 30% chance of rain/storms this afternoon. Highs around 90.

The Mountains start partly cloudy then rain/t-storms chances increase to 40%. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Heavy rain, small hail and lightning possible.

Thursday and Friday feature 60% chances of rain/t-storms mainly in the afternoons in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The main risks are heavy rain, small hail, and lightning. Highs cool into the low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday both start sunny with a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs 85-90.

A touch drier on Monday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.