LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police reopened eastbound Colfax Ave at Allison and southbound Wadsworth Blvd at 20th Ave after an early morning break-in at an EZPawn shop.

According to Lakewood police, at 4:30am the department responded to an alarm at a business in the area.

Agents on scene attempted to contact a suspect who had barricaded himself inside of the store. He was later taken into custody.