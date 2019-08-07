Pavement projects at Rocky Mountain National Park cause weekday traffic jams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESTES PARK, Colo. — If you plan on visiting Rocky Mountain National Park during the week, you might want to plan ahead. Some paving projects currently underway in the park are backing up traffic.

Right now, crews are completing micro resurfacing along Bear Lake Road. It will continue through Friday, Aug. 9.

Single-lane closures are spanning two miles on the roadway, creating wait times of up to 20 minutes.

To avoid the delays, weekday travelers are being asked to visit the park before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Similar work will be done on Trail Ridge Road from Aug. 12 through Aug. 16 from Rock Cut to west of the Lava Cliffs overlook. You should expect delays there as well.

Then, starting the week of Sept. 9, micro resurfacing will also take place from the Colorado River Trailhead to the Grand Lake entrance. According to park officials, that work will take two to three weeks.

Crews can only do the work during the summer months.

Work does not occur on the weekends or during any holidays, park officials said.