Monsoon pattern arrives Thursday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures

DENVER -- There will be scattered thunderstorms across the Front Range and eastern Plains on Wednesday evening.

Storms will be hit and miss near the Interstate 25 corridor but are expected to be stronger and more widespread on the northeast Plains.

Wetter weather will move in on Thursday as the monsoon pattern finally arrives.

The North American monsoon typically forms in July and August and is a shift in the upper-level winds that brings moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of California to Colorado.

More storms will mean more cloud cover and cooler temperatures for Thursday. High temperatures will stay in the low 80s.

Storms will arrive by early afternoon and will continue into the evening.

Some places will only see a few tenths of an inch of precipitation and others could see more than 1 inch.

Heavy rain will be the biggest threat with storms on Thursday, but there could also be hail and strong winds.

Friday will be a repeat of Thursday with mild temperatures and high rain chances.

Storms will become more isolated by the weekend with high temperatures into the upper 80s.

Next week looks drier and warmer as the monsoon pattern shuts off.

