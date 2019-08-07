Man’s body recovered from Big Soda Lake in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The body of a man was found in Big Soda Lake on Wednesday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said.

A small boat was found capsized on Tuesday night but no one was found and there was no vehicle in the parking lot of the lake near Highway 285 and C-470.

Police said a family of kayakers found the body in the lake and called 911 about 7:20 a.m. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Police said swimming and the use of motorized boats are not allowed on the lake.

The man’s name and age were not released.

Google Map for coordinates 39.643937 by -105.170488.

