Juvenile arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old in west Denver

Damian Uriona

DENVER — A juvenile male was arrested for investigation of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in west Denver last month.

The Denver Police Department said Wednesday that the juvenile was arrested Tuesday. His name was not released due to the fact he is a minor.

On July 23, Damian Uriona, a high school student, was inside a house near West 13th Avenue and Yates Street when he was killed.

Denver police say the call first came in as a suicide, but investigators quickly realized it was a homicide.

Following Uriona’s death, his family spoke with FOX31 and Channel 2, pleading for the community to help police find the person responsible.

 

