Free skin cancer screen Thursday: ‘The Sun Bus’ stopping at FOX31

DENVER — A free skin cancer screening clinic is making a stop at the FOX31 studios in Denver on Thursday, and we want you to stop by, too.

The Sun Bus” travels the state as a service of the Colorado Melanoma Foundation.

They’ll have a dermatologist giving free skin cancer screenings. Please stop by, ask questions, and if you have a spot you’re worried about, they’ll check it out for free.

The stop was inspired by FOX31 anchor Jeremy Hubbard’s father, who recently had to undergo cancer surgery.

When: Thursday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: FOX31 studios in Denver, 5th Avenue between Sherman & Lincoln streets.

Parking:  Street parking only, which is limited. There are a few spots across from the station on Sherman Street, and more nearby on Lincoln Street.

