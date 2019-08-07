Dog in critical condition after being left in sweltering car in Lakeside

Note: This video has footage that some may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

LAKESIDE, Colo. -- Lakeside police came to the rescue of a dog trapped in hot car Tuesday, possibly saving the dog from death.

Temperatures neared 100 degrees in the Denver metro area Tuesday and the inside of the car reached a sweltering -- and deadly -- 123.7 degrees.

"We're usually called two to three times a week for dog in a car," said Lakeside police officer Dave Kornowski.

Kornowski and his partner responded when they were called to a report of animal cruelty at a Walmart.

The small dog, named Pedro, was having problems breathing and panting, Kornowski said.

Kornowski and his partner broke the window and, with the help of Jefferson County Animal Control, rescued the dog from the overheated car.

The dog was in very bad distress and rushed to Wheat Ridge Animal Medical Center. He is currently receiving medical attention but is in critical condition.

Pedro is in the intensive care unit and initial indications suggest he has neurological issues from being in a car that hot for a lengthy amount of time.

Following the rescue, Pedro's owner approached the car, "mad that his window was broken," said the officer. Police said the man then got in his car and fled.

The dog's owner was caught and arrested at a gas station on the other side of the parking lot. It's unclear whether he will face charges.