Dog dies after being left in car in Westminster; summons issued

Posted 5:07 pm, August 7, 2019, by
Police arrive on the scene of an early-morning shooting in Westminster on Sept. 3, 2012, that left one man injured at a party.

A Westminster police vehicle. File photo.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A dog died after being left inside a car in Westminster Tuesday. It occurred on a day when temperatures neared 100 degrees in the Denver area; 97 degrees was the recorded high at Denver International Airport.

According to the Westminster Police Department, the dog’s owner went inside a restaurant to eat and left the car parked in the shade. The owner left the windows half-open and left water inside for the dog.

When the owner returned, the dog was unresponsive. The owner then called 911 and took the dog to a veterinarian. However, the dog died.

The owner has been issued a summons.

Westminster police have not yet provided additional details about the incident. It said more information about the case should be available Friday.

A dog was rescued from a hot car in nearby Lakeside Tuesday. It is expected to survive.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.