× Dog dies after being left in car in Westminster; summons issued

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A dog died after being left inside a car in Westminster Tuesday. It occurred on a day when temperatures neared 100 degrees in the Denver area; 97 degrees was the recorded high at Denver International Airport.

According to the Westminster Police Department, the dog’s owner went inside a restaurant to eat and left the car parked in the shade. The owner left the windows half-open and left water inside for the dog.

When the owner returned, the dog was unresponsive. The owner then called 911 and took the dog to a veterinarian. However, the dog died.

The owner has been issued a summons.

Westminster police have not yet provided additional details about the incident. It said more information about the case should be available Friday.

A dog was rescued from a hot car in nearby Lakeside Tuesday. It is expected to survive.