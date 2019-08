COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — A Costilla County Deputy was shot multiple times while responding to a burglary call in the Sangre de Cristo Ranches, the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

A tweet posted by the department said the shooting happened in the early morning hours – about 4:11 a.m. – and the deputy is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release further information regarding the suspect or burglary.