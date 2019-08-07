Colorado family in El Paso during Trump’s visit; loved one recovering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO, Texas -- President Donald Trump flew to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas on Wednesday to meet with victims from last week's shootings.

A Colorado family was in El Paso during the president's visit, but did not meet him.

Alvaro Mena's stepfather and mother were both shot outside the Walmart on Saturday. Mena's stepfather, Juan Velasquez, passed away Monday from his injuries. His mother, Nicholasa, survived and is recovering from her injuries.

The couple had just pulled into the parking lot and were shot before they could even get out of their car.

"We're grateful to God she made it out alive," Mena said.

Mena did not meet Trump, but wishes he could have. The president visited another hospital in El Paso where many other victims are recovering.

"It was chaos, chaos everywhere today. Police activity everywhere we went," Mena said. "I don't feel anger toward him, but he needs to watch what he says because those words really hurt people and others take it as a chance to go do this because the president says it's OK."

The president vowed Wednesday to consider some aspects of gun control legislation.

As for Mena's mother who was shot in the stomach, she is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday.

Mena says the family hopes to eventually move her to Denver, but they are facing some financial challenges. A GoFundMe account has been set up for those wishing to donate.