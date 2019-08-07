× Cheyenne Wells residents receive code red alert, urged to stay indoors

CHEYENNE WELLS, Colo. — Some residents in Cheyenne Wells received a CodeRED Wednesday morning.

According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office people nearby are advised to stay indoors until further notice. It’s unclear what triggered the code red.

Information obtained by FOX31 from a clerk at a nearby Kwik Korner gas station told us that Highway 40 is blocked by law enforcement agencies, including Kit Carson, Eads, Powers and Cheyenne.

Law enforcement agencies across the country use the CodeRED emergency notification system to locate dangerous suspects.

The CodeRED system aims to keep citizens informed and encourages them to get involved in protecting their communities and neighbors.

Cheyenne Wells is roughly 180 miles from Denver.