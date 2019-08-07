Brighton admits it may owe residents money for overcharging water bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- The city of Brighton admitted Wednesday it may owe residents money for overcharging water bills.

A Facebook post from the city of Brighton asks residents to review their water bills to look at the length of billing cycles. The post says if people had a billing cycle of "32 days or more," they should send the bill to the city and see if any credit is due.

This comes after City Council voted to fire the city manager after he discovered $70 million in unused water funds. Mayor Ken Kreutzer and the voting majority of Council cited a personnel issue and deny the firing had anything to do with water money.

More than 100 people have commented on the post as of Wednesday night, some claiming they've had consistent billing cycles of 38 days for years. Residents tell FOX31 Brighton has a tier system for water billing, and extending a water billing cycle could bump people up a tier, costing them even more money.

The claim by many people on the Facebook post is the city has been billing ratepayers for days that don't exist, and therefore owes them thousands of dollars.

If you have a billing cycle longer than 31 days on a recent bill, you're encouraged to call the city at 303-655-2009.