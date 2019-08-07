Beverly Hills has 90210, Denver has 80210

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – After nearly 20 years, the reboot of "Beverly Hills 90210" premiered Wednesday night.

The California ZIP code is famous for its mansions, money and movie stars. Millions of fans know all about 90210. But what about 80210?

The area around the University of Denver, bordered roughly by Santa Fe Drive, Colorado Boulevard, Mississippi Avenue and U.S. 285 uses the postal code 80210.

“Obviously, 90210 is an extremely showy, pretentious ZIP code. This isn’t,” realtor and home builder Scott Kirkegaard told FOX31.

Scott and his sister Kristen Crabtree run the business together. They have been living and working in the Observatory Park neighborhood for the last two decades. The siblings agree, 80210 is a very special address and they’ve cherished the TV show connection for years.

“Definitely, because I’m a big fan of the show,” Scott said.

“[Scott] reminded me of Jason Priestly growing up, so yes,” Kristen said.

While the south Denver neighborhood is no Beverly Hills, some of the homes are just as grand.

A current listing for a home built in 1902 on Clayton Street features a full remodel of more than 9,000 square feet. It includes a wine cellar, a Welsh pub in the basement and eight fireplaces.

The sellers are asking $3.25 million for the property, which Scott calls “a steal” in Denver’s real estate market.

While it may still be too expensive for many Denver families, the cost is a drop in the bucket compared to similar homes in Beverly Hills. Scott and Kristen estimate the property could cost as much as $20 million to $25 million if it were in the 90210 area.

Denver doesn’t have the “Peach Pit” but we do have local hangouts like the Pioneer near DU. South Pearl is also dotted with cute cafes, shops and watering holes. Additionally, the neighborhood enjoys Division I sports at the university, concerts and the symphony orchestra.

“Anything that a university has surrounding, you have within a couple blocks of here, which I think is pretty special,” Kristen said.

While 90210 has the movie stars, 80210 has actual stars.

“You have the actual Chamberlain Observatory, which is a telescope from the 1890s that still works. They open it up to the public,” Kristen said.

In the battle of the ZIP codes, California’s may be more famous, but Scott and Kristen say Colorado’s is more friendly.

“Absolutely. It’s more real. It’s a more real neighborhood. These are genuinely good people,” Scott said.