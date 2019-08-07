Dining Al Fresco on one of Denver’s Beautiful Block

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dining Al Fresco on Larimer Square is one of Denver's most popular dining events to return to Larimer Square this summer. Come join the award-winning chefs and restaurants in this magical outdoor dining room on Larimer Square, which happens to be one of Denver's most beautiful block.

Seating begins at 5:00 p.m. each night all summer. To book a table, contact participating restaurants directly. Can’t make this date? Join them for one (or both!) of the additional dates this summer–August 10th and September 7th.