STEM Highlands Ranch classes resume Wednesday; students ‘eager to get back into their community’

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Students at STEM School Highlands Ranch will return to campus Wednesday as classes resume for the 2019-2020 school year.

It is the first time students will be in the building since the May shooting in which one student was killed and eight were wounded.

Jack Denler is going to be a senior at STEM.

Shortly after the shooting, FOX31 and Channel 2 spoke with him at a hearing for one of the alleged shooters.

“I’m really shocked because I wouldn’t expect this. I could never dream of this happening. It’s just weird — I don’t know how to feel right now,” he said.

Since then, his father Charles Denler has been helping Jack prepare to return to school.

“Honestly, the feeling that I’m getting from a lot of the students is that they are really eager to get back into their community and to get back with their friends. That’s a huge source of support for them,” Charles said.