Scattered storms expected Wednesday followed by rainy, cooler end to week

DENVER -- Colorado has seen big improvements in its drought conditions over the past year.

There currently are two areas with abnormally dry conditions and it is the far southwest and northwest corners of the state.

The rest of Colorado is drought-free. Denver is about 2 inches above the average yearly precipitation since Jan. 1.

Tuesday afternoon and evening will see most of Colorado stay dry with only an isolated chance for a storm.

Wetter conditions will arrive by the end of the week as the monsoon pattern finally kicks in for a few days.

Wednesday will be the transition day between a dry pattern and the monsoon arriving.

Moisture will be on the increase and temperatures will still be warm in the low 90s.

There will be a 30% chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms. Some storms could turn severe on the eastern Plains.

Heavy rain and flash flooding will be the main threats.

A surge of monsoon moisture arrives Thursday and Friday. Both days will be much cooler in the low 80s thanks to cloudy skies. Rainfall will be widespread and heavy at times.

Conditions dry out slowly over the weekend, although chances for scattered afternoon storms remain both days.

Next week, the monsoon moisture is cut off and Colorado will return to a mostly dry pattern with high temperatures close to 90 degrees.

