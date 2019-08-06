Police seeking public’s help finding the person who killed a man in northwest Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding more information in the shooting death of a man Saturday on 38th Avenue.

Erik McAllister, 41, was found shot around 1:59 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of West 38th Avenue, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

If you have information about the incident, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at any time at (720) 913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous, and could be eligible for a reward.