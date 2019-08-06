One wounded in shooting at King Soopers in Castle Rock
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — One person was wounded in a shooting at a King Soopers in Castle Rock Tuesday evening.
The Castle Rock Police Department first posted about the shooting about 7:45 p.m.
The King Soopers is located on North Ridge Road just southeast of its intersection with Fifth Street.
The wounded person was taken to a local hospital. Police have not yet provided an update on the person’s condition.
CRPD says there is no known threat to the community. However, no arrests have been made.
Shortly before 9 p.m., police provided a picture of three suspects in the shooting.
Ridge Road is closed between the shopping center and Enderud Boulevard.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.