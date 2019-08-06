One wounded in shooting at King Soopers in Castle Rock

Posted 7:54 pm, August 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:53PM, August 6, 2019

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — One person was wounded in a shooting at a King Soopers in Castle Rock Tuesday evening.

The Castle Rock Police Department first posted about the shooting about 7:45 p.m.

The King Soopers is located on North Ridge Road just southeast of its intersection with Fifth Street.

The wounded person was taken to a local hospital. Police have not yet provided an update on the person’s condition.

CRPD says there is no known threat to the community. However, no arrests have been made.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police provided a picture of three suspects in the shooting.

Ridge Road is closed between the shopping center and Enderud Boulevard.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.