One wounded in shooting at King Soopers in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — One person was wounded in a shooting at a King Soopers in Castle Rock Tuesday evening.

The Castle Rock Police Department first posted about the shooting about 7:45 p.m.

The King Soopers is located on North Ridge Road just southeast of its intersection with Fifth Street.

The wounded person was taken to a local hospital. Police have not yet provided an update on the person’s condition.

CRPD says there is no known threat to the community. However, no arrests have been made.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police provided a picture of three suspects in the shooting.

Castle Rock PD just gave me this picture. These are wanted men— suspects in the #KingSoopers gas station shooting. Better quality could be coming soon, police say.

Ridge Road is closed between the shopping center and Enderud Boulevard.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.