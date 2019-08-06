Man who died during shooting involving 2 officers in Rifle identified

RIFLE, Colo. — A 57-year-old man was killed Monday in an officer-involved shooting in Rifle.

Allan George, of Rifle, was the man killed when the Rifle Police Department says officers made a vehicle stop on the Colorado River bridge between the Interstate 70 exit and Whiteriver Avenue, according to a news release from the Garfield County Coroner.

“Two officers made contact with the subject which unfortunately led to shots being fired. A weapon not belonging to the officers was found at the scene,” RPD said in a news release.

George was taken to a hospital by Colorado River Fire Rescue.

The officers were not injured.

George’s cause of death has not yet been released.