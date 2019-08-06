× Man found guilty of sexually assaulting 3 teenage girls

DENVER — A 57-year-old man was found guilty last week of sexually assaulting three teenage girls over the course of several years in what the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday was “through his intentional and manipulative conduct.”

Bradley Marcotte was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault on a child with a pattern of abuse and nine counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

During the trial, prosecutors showed a pattern in which Marcotte used his Catholic faith as a catalyst for the abuse.

Prosecutors said Marcotte told the girls he was their “spiritual adviser” and had them call him “Father Brad” even though he was not a member of the clergy.

Marcotte would target victims who had troubled lives, then isolated them from others, prosecutors said.

Conversations went from Marcotte offering his victims seemingly benign compliments to those that became “overtly sexual,” prosecutors said.

He then “progressed” the relationships from holding hands to ongoing and repeated sexual assault.

Prosecutors said Marcotte leveraged his influence over the girls to help ensure their silence for several years.

Marcotte will be sentenced on Nov. 22. He faces eight years to life in prison.