Littleton PD says shootings on Santa Fe are connected to those in Adams County

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Littleton Police Department said Tuesday that shootings on South Santa Fe Drive near downtown Littleton on Sunday are connected to shootings near Interstate 25 and U.S. 36 in Adams County.

The Littleton Police Department says about 6 p.m. Sunday, it received a call of a disturbance at the intersection of Santa Fe and West Belleview Avenue.

The disturbance involved the drivers of a gray pickup and a newer BMW SUV.

LPD says that as the pickup left the scene, numerous shots were fired at the BMW. However, no injuries were reported.

Littleton police say at least three vehicles were damaged by the gunfire.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home on Lipan Drive near El Paso Boulevard on a report of a shooting. Three people said their vehicles were struck by bullets near Interstate 25 and U.S. 36.

One driver whose vehicle was struck followed the suspect vehicle — a silver/gray Chevrolet pickup — to the Lipan Drive residence.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said Theodore Hrdlicka, 49, and Courtney Hrdlicka, 30, are each charged with five counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and three counts of illegal discharge of a firearm.

Both suspects live in Denver.

The investigation into the shootings continues.