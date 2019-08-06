Jenna Bush Hager welcomes third child — and first son

NEW YORK — Jenna Bush Hager, “Today'”co-host and daughter of former President George W. Bush, announced Monday that she has given birth to a son.

Henry Harold Hager, or Hal, for short, is her third child with husband Henry Hager — along with Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3. The boy is their first son — and George W. Bush’s first grandson.

Hal weighs 7 pounds and 5 ounces,

Hager called into the “Today” show on Monday to share the news, and said the baby’s first name comes from her husband, and his middle name comes from her grandfather, Laura Bush’s father, Harold Welch.

His big sisters are already calling the baby “Hal pal,” she said.

“Mila and Poppy came and picked him out in the nursery, and they’re just crazy about him,” she said on the show. “The girls are so thrilled that they have a little baby brother all of their own.”

She also talked of how her father reacted to the latest addition to the family.

“My dad was a little mad that the name wasn’t George but (was) just kidding,” Bush Hager said. “He said (Henry) was a cool name.”

Hager said she feels good, and then addressed the shootings over the weekend during her call.

“Even though the world outside these walls isn’t so great, you see the joy in their eyes and know that that’s what we’re here to do. To make their lives safe,” she said.