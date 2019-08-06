× Iconic ‘Dino’s Italian Food’ set to close in September

LAKEWOOD — Dino’s Italian Food, a staple along west Colfax avenue in Lakewood, will close its doors for good next month.

The popular restaurant has been around since 1961.

“It’s an emotional rollercoaster in a lot of ways,” said Judy Duren, the restaurant’s owner.

Duren’s father, Dino DiPaolo, founded the eatery. The initial menu he created featured pizza, pasta and sandwiches — and pretty much has remained the same since.

“I think it is a great tribute to my family, to my father,” Duren said. “So many people have come through the years. He was a really good restauranteur”.

Duren said the amount of money it cost to run a restaurant nowadays is just too high to maintain.

She’s hoping a developer will come along who’s interested in the property.

Dino’s will continue operating until its last day on September 30.