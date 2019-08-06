Iconic ‘Dino’s Italian Food’ set to close in September
LAKEWOOD — Dino’s Italian Food, a staple along west Colfax avenue in Lakewood, will close its doors for good next month.
The popular restaurant has been around since 1961.
“It’s an emotional rollercoaster in a lot of ways,” said Judy Duren, the restaurant’s owner.
Duren’s father, Dino DiPaolo, founded the eatery. The initial menu he created featured pizza, pasta and sandwiches — and pretty much has remained the same since.
“I think it is a great tribute to my family, to my father,” Duren said. “So many people have come through the years. He was a really good restauranteur”.
Duren said the amount of money it cost to run a restaurant nowadays is just too high to maintain.
She’s hoping a developer will come along who’s interested in the property.
Dino’s will continue operating until its last day on September 30.AlertMe