Tuesday will be hotter and drier along the Front Range, but moisture will arrive later in the week

DENVER — Tuesday will be hotter and drier than Monday across Colorado.

We’re in-between monsoon surges, so the chance of afternoon thunderstorms is low today at 10-20%.

Highs Tuesday will reach near 93 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Mountain highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

The chances for afternoon thunderstorms increases to 30% on Wednesday.

A medium-sized surge of monsoon moisture will arrive Thursday and Friday. This increases the chances of afternoon rain and thunderstorms to 60% both days in the mountains and across the Front Range. Flash flooding will be possible.

High temperatures will cool into the low-mid 80s both Thursday and Friday.

Weather will be a notch drier and warmer on Saturday and Sunday. Both days will feature only small amounts of monsoon moisture.

Saturday and Sunday start sunny and dry for outdoor activities then 20-30% chances of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.

