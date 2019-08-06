Fort Collins police seize 420 marijuana plants and $110,000 in illegal grow operations in 2019

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police announced Tuesday they seized marijuana from illegal grow operations throughout the city this year, and are reminding residents of laws surrounding growing marijuana at home.

In partnership with the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office and using grant money from the Colorado legislature, Fort Collins Police Services seized 420 marijuana plants, 24 pounds of processed marijuana, 80 ounces of marijuana concentrate, 10 guns, and about $110,000 in cash between April and June of this year using four search warrants, according to a news release from Fort Collins Police Services.

All of the houses searched were identified through neighborhood complaints to police.

“There’s a big difference between growing for personal use and growing for distribution,” said Jim Lenderts, a marijuana enforcement officer for Fort Collins Police Services, in the release. “Large-scale grow operations create an unsafe environment with potential electrical hazards, residential mold, strong odors and air quality issues, and criminal activity associated with drug dealing.”

Here are some rules for Fort Collins residents wanting to grow marijuana legally, according to the release:

Residents can grow up to 6 plants per person or 12 plants per household for medical or recreational use.

Marijuana cannot be cultivated openly or publicly

Marijuana cannot be grown in detached outbuildings

Marijuana cannot be grown in a multi-family residence (like an apartment or town home)

It is illegal in the state of Colorado for individuals to sell homegrown marijuana.

Fort Collins Police Services has the following advise for visitors or residents who plan to use recreational or medical marijuana:

Be aware that different products have varying strengths and effects

Know what you’re consuming in order to minimize unintended side effects

Avoid driving after consuming marijuana products

If purchasing, always buy from a licensed retailer

If you have concerns about an illegal marijuana grow operation, contact Lenderts at (970) 416-2949 or marijuanaenforcement@fcgov.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.