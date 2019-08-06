× Denver Public Works recommends banning electric scooters from sidewalks

DENVER — Denver Public Works made an ordinance change recommendation to the Denver City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday to ban electric scooters on sidewalks.

The committee referred the recommendation to the full council for consideration later this month.

If approved, scooter riders would need to follow the same rules as people on bicycles and electric bikes by riding in the street or in designated bike lanes.

The recommendation was made based on observed rider behavior and feedback through Denver’s dockless mobility pilot permit program.

Electric scooter riders will continue to be banned from riding on the 16th Street Mall.

Denver Public Works said the recommendation is more closely aligned with a state law signed in May and would provide consistency for law enforcement.

Under the new rules, the Denver Police Department could start issuing citations to riders if they violate the law.

The permit program started last summer and was expected to end July 31.

But Denver Public Works said last month the program would go through August to allow details of the ongoing program to be finalized.

There are 2,840 electric scooters and 500 dockless bikes permitted for use in the city.

The current ordinance allows electric scooters to operate in bike lanes and streets with speed limits of 30 mph or less.

If either of those are not an option, electric scooters can operate on sidewalks at no more than 6 mph.