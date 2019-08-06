Denver City Council votes against multi-million dollar community corrections contracts

DENVER — After several hours of public testimony and discussion, the Denver City Council voted Monday night against two, multi-million dollar contracts with companies that provide the city’s community corrections services.

Community Corrections works with people coming out of prison, or chosen be sent somewhere other than prison, said Greg Mauro, director of the Division of Community Corrections, in a recording of the council meeting.

If the contracts did not move forward, Mauro said up to 517 people being monitored in the community will have to go back to prison or jail, and the city’s ability to provide residential treatment would be hindered.

One contract would have been with Community Education Centers, Inc. for $3,894,401.16 for one year, and with Corecivic for $6,680,446.70.

According to a Denver City Council tweet, the contracts were defeated 8-4.