DENVER — A Denver Land Use Committee agreed Tuesday to send a motion to the Denver City Council to consider approving Tom’s Diner as an historic landmark.

Tom’s Diner at East Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street was slated for demolition to make way for a new development, but if it becomes an historic landmark, the owner may not be able to sell.

Here is the timetable for Tom’s Diner pic.twitter.com/q5pbl3Z4n9 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) August 6, 2019