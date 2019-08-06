× Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating deer poaching in Morrison

MORRISON, Colo. — Officials are investigating the killing of a deer which had to be killed after it was shot with two arrows in Willow Springs in Morrison.

The wounds were fatal, said Jason Clay, a public information officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, so the deer had to be put down.

“It is not hunting season, this was poaching,” he said in an email. “Poachers are criminals and should be dealt with as such.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us.

People who call can do so anonymously, and do not have to testify in court.

Although no information has been released about an award, Clay said generally a $500 reward could be offered for information on cases involving big game or endangered species that leads to an arrest or citation being issued.