× Boy dies after falling from vehicle driven by juvenile in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A boy died after he fell from a vehicle being driven by another juvenile in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department says shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a freestanding emergency room on a report of a juvenile who suffered serious injuries under suspicious circumstances.

“The initial investigation determined that the juvenile was either riding on or hanging out of a vehicle driven by an older juvenile. The vehicle came to an abrupt stop and the younger juvenile came off the vehicle,” APD said in a blog post published Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on Marguerite Parkway in the Mission Viejo neighborhood.

Following his time in the emergency room, the boy was taken to a local hospital. He died Monday.

The juveniles’ identities and ages were not released.

APD’s traffic unit is investigating. It is the 15th traffic-related fatality in Aurora in 2019.