Body believed to be that of Greeley man found in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — The body believed to be that of a Greeley man was found in Rocky Mountain National Park Tuesday.

RMNP says that on late Sunday night, park rangers were notified that Aragorn Spaulding, 37, was overdue. Search efforts began early Monday morning.

Spaulding’s vehicle was found on the road near the Corrall Creek Trailhead in the northwest part of the national park.

RMNP Search and Rescue Team members and a Flight for Life helicopter searched for Spaulding Monday. They were joined by Larimer County Search and Rescue, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and a Colorado National Guard helicopter on Tuesday.

The National Guard helicopter’s crew located a man’s body Tuesday morning in a steep, scree area above Mirror Lake.

Park rangers completed an on-scene investigation and the body was flown out by helicopter. It was taken to Harbison Meadows on the west side of RMNP and then transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

RMNP says the coroner’s office will officially release the man’s identity following the completion of an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation.