Aurora Public Schools students head back to class

AURORA, Colo. — Students at Aurora Public Schools headed back to class on Tuesday, officially kicking off the start of a new school year.

The Aurora Fire Department greeted students at Aurora Quest K-8 Tuesday morning as part of a program that brings in community members to welcome students back to class.

Students and parents will be seeing new faces within the district this school year. As part of a Mill Levy tax approved by voters in November, the district added close to 80 mental health professionals. The district will be expanding after-school programming for students, increasing teacher pay and adding seat belts to school buses.

Aurora Public Schools is the fifth largest district in Colorado, with 40,000 students enrolled in its schools. Preschool and Kindergarten students begin class Monday, August 12.

