Air Force Cadet pleads guilty to assault, gets prison term

Posted 7:35 pm, August 6, 2019, by

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The military says a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet who was charged with sexual misconduct has pleaded guilty to assault.

Andrew Hong was sentenced to eight months in prison and expelled from the academy at a hearing on Tuesday.

Hong had been charged with abusive sexual contact and attempted abusive sexual contact. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in an agreement with commanders.

Academy officials say the victim of the attack supported the agreement.

