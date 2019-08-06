× 1-year-old found in hot car in Aspen; mother arrested

ASPEN, Colo. — A woman was arrested in Aspen after allegedly leaving her 1-year-old daughter inside a hot car.

The Aspen Times reports that Charlesie Edwards, 27, was arrested for attempted negligent criminal homicide.

The car was parked in the 900 block of East Durant Street. A passerby noticed the baby alone in the car and removed her from it.

When officers arrived at 1:45 p.m., the temperature inside the vehicle was 116 degrees.

According to the Times, an arrest affidavit states the baby was unresponsive and soaked in sweat.

The baby was treated by paramedics for about 30 minutes.

About one hour later, officers found Edwards. The Times reports that according to the affidavit, she was drunk, possibly under the influence of drugs and was making suicidal statements in a downtown Aspen store.

Edwards was reportedly uncooperative with officers. Later, at the Pitkin County Jail, she allegedly thought she was arrested for DUI and threatened the lives of jail staff, child protective services counselors and others.

She then became emotional about her daughter, according to the Times.

“I didn’t mean to hurt my baby,” Edwards said, according to the affidavit. “I forgot about her in the car. I can’t believe I did this. I could have killed her.”

Child Protective Services placed the 1-year-old in the care of a guardian.

Edwards has two other children, aged 11 and 6. It is currently unknown whether those children are still living with Edwards.

She was released from jail on a $250 recognizance bond. According to the Times, she was already on probation in Garfield County and is being supervised by authorities.