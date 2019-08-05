Woman found in Vail dumpster acquitted of false report

EAGLE, Colo. — A Colorado woman who faced criminal charges after saying her ex-husband bound and forced her into a Vail dumpster has been found not guilty.

Vail Daily reported 33-year-old Linnea Hayda was acquitted after the jury deliberated for 10 hours Aug. 2.

Hayda was charged with false reporting to police, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.

Hayda told police her ex-husband abducted her, zip-tied her and threw her in a large trash bin March 26 near the Vail apartment they formerly shared. Police found her with various injuries the next morning.

Police exonerated her ex-husband after accounting for his whereabouts.

Prosecutors say Hayda put herself in the dumpster and lied to police to implicate him.

Authorities say they were in a custody dispute over their two children.

