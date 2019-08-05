Where to find Tuesday’s National Night Out events in the Denver area

DENVER — National Night Out, an annual event public safety officials say is designed to connect people with the police officers and fire personnel who serve their areas, will be Tuesday, and public safety agencies in Aurora, Denver and Boulder are planning events with area neighborhoods.

“Our role in Public Safety is to ensure our residents feel safe and we can’t do that without building strong relationships with the communities we serve,” said Troy Riggs, executive director of Public Safety in Denver, in a news release. “National Night Out is a fun and interactive way for neighbors and representatives from Denver’s safety agencies to get to know each other.”

The event is set to run between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The following is the event information for Aurora, Denver and Boulder, according to news releases from the cities’ public safety agencies:

AURORA

5-9 p.m. — Town Center at Autora, Parking lot between Macy’s and JCPenny, 14200 E Alameda Ave.

DENVER

5-8 p.m. — Denver Police Department District 5, Silverman Park, 12875 E Andrews Drive

5-8 p.m. — Southwest Denver Coalition, Westwood Park, 4951 W Kentucky Ave.

6-8 p.m. — East Evans Business Association, Cook Park, 7100 Cherry Creek South Drive

6-8 p.m. — Congress Park Annual Ice Cream Social, Congress Park Picnic Pavilion, 914 Columbine St.

5-8 p.m. — Jefferson Park United Neighbors Dog Days of Summer, Jefferson Park, West 23rd Avenue and North Decatur Street

5:30-8:30 p.m. — Lowry Aviator, The Game Lounge, 1490 Eudora St.

4-6 p.m. — Clare Gardens, Mercy Housing, 2700 Osceola St.

BOULDER

The city of Boulder also encouraged its neighborhoods to host National Night Out events. For more information about the Boulder events, go to the city’s website.

To add an event to the list, fill out the form below: