When kids in your area will be heading back to school

Posted 9:02 am, August 5, 2019

DENVER — Soon, buses will be back on the roads and kids will be making their way to school in the Denver area.

Here’s a list of back-to-school dates in your area:

Adams 12

Aug. 14 and 15

Adams 14

Aug. 12

Aurora Public Schools

Aug. 6

Boulder Valley School District

Aug. 14-19

Cherry Creek School District

Aug. 12

Colorado Springs School District 11

Aug. 14

Denver Public Schools

Aug. 19

Douglas County School District

Aug. 7

Englewood

Aug. 13 and 15

Greeley-Evans School District 6

Aug. 15

Jefferson County Public School District 

Aug. 14

Pueblo City Schools

Aug. 20

Westminster Public Schools

Aug. 13, 14 and 15

