When kids in your area will be heading back to school

DENVER — Soon, buses will be back on the roads and kids will be making their way to school in the Denver area.
Here’s a list of back-to-school dates in your area:
Adams 12
Aug. 14 and 15
Adams 14
Aug. 12
Aurora Public Schools
Aug. 6
Boulder Valley School District
Aug. 14-19
Cherry Creek School District
Aug. 12
Colorado Springs School District 11
Aug. 14
Denver Public Schools
Aug. 19
Douglas County School District
Aug. 7
Englewood
Aug. 13 and 15
Greeley-Evans School District 6
Aug. 15
Jefferson County Public School District
Aug. 14
Pueblo City Schools
Aug. 20
Westminster Public Schools
Aug. 13, 14 and 15
Don’t see your area’s school on the list? Let us know which district you’d like to add here: