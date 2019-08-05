When kids in your area will be heading back to school

DENVER — Soon, buses will be back on the roads and kids will be making their way to school in the Denver area.

Here’s a list of back-to-school dates in your area:

Aug. 14 and 15

Aug. 12

Aug. 6

Aug. 14-19

Aug. 12

Aug. 14

Aug. 19

Aug. 7

Aug. 13 and 15

Aug. 15

Aug. 14

Aug. 20

Aug. 13, 14 and 15

Don’t see your area’s school on the list? Let us know which district you’d like to add here: