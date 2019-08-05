Universal Yums

Posted 3:36 pm, August 5, 2019, by

 

Summer break is almost over! It's time to get the kiddos back into the swing of learning!  "Universal Yums" can help! It's a subscription service delivered each month that mixes the fun of food, learning and adventure into one box! Each box features expertly sourced sweet and savory snacks from a different country along with an interactive and educational guidebook full of trivia... recipes... And more!

If you'd like to get your kids signed up to experience a cultural adventure every month visit UniversalYums.com. The boxes range in price from $13.75 to $35.75.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.